54-46 playlist 2/13/17 <3
Valentines Day Special!!
Pablo Moses – I Want to Be With You
Wailing Souls – For You
Don Carlos – I’m Not Crazy
Gregory Isaacs – Red Rose for Gregory
Queen Ifrica – Breaking up
Natalia Rise & Notis – Rebel Love (dub)
Augustus Pablo – Born to Dub You
Eek A Mouse – Do You Remember
Bob Marley – Waiting in Vain
Barrington Levy – My Love Don’t Come Easy
Yellowman – I’m Getting Married
Hortense and Alton Ellis – Breaking up is Hard to Do
The Meditations – Woman Woman
Jah 9 – Mr. Right
Lovindeer – Another Lonely Night in Old London Town
<3 <3 <3 <3 <3