Circadian Rhythms 02/12/17
We honor a very important man in the world of hip-hop, the late James Yancey otherwise known as J-Dilla was probably the most enigmatic producer in hip-hop. His catalogue spans hundreds of beats and collaborations. Whether you realize it or not his influence is in most hiphop we listen to today. If you’re fan of De La Soul, The roots, Tribe Called Quest, Slum Village you’ve definitely heard his music. It’s only natural to give credit where credit is due. Enjoy our J-Dilla tribute, a collection of his original works and other artist’s tributes to him.
- Untitled/Fantastic – Slum Village (Instrumental)
- Baby (Instrumental) – J-Dilla
- Dilla Plugged In – De La Soul
- Afro Blue – Robert Glasper (feat Erykah Badu)
- Dillatronic 35 – J-Dilla
- OneForDilla – IAMNOBODI
- Y’all Aint Ready – Jay-Dee (J Dilla)
- Day 1 – Ta-Ku
- Selfish – Slum Village (Abjo remix)
- Tails – Glad For Dilla
- Dime Piece – J-Dilla
- Runnin – J-Dilla (Sugaboy edit)
- Whenever It Comes To You – Tall Black Guy
- Fall In Love (Instrumental) – Slum Village
- I Wish (J Dilla & Nujabes Tribute) – Nehzuil
- Day 15 – Tiber
- Dilla PEOPLE Tribute – Soft Glas
- Let The Beat Speak – Tom Misch for James Yancey
- Life – J-Dilla (Instrumental)