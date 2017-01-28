The Desoto Hour 1/28/17
What’s shakin’ at the studio?
Cole Porter – Delightful, Delicious, De-lovely
- “From This Moment On” – Doris Day
- “Ca C’est l’Amour” – Tony Bennett
- “Begin the Beguine” – Tony Martin
- “You’re the Top” – Ethel Merman
- “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” – Les and Larry Elgart
Benny Goodman – All-Time Greatest Hits
- “Let’s Dance”
- “Avalon”
- “Stompin’ at the Savoy”
- “Body and Soul”
- “One o’ Clock Jump”
Frankie Carle and His Orchestra, 1944-46
- “Semper Fidelis”
- “The Trolley Song”
- “Stars in Your Eyes”
- “A Little Consideration”
- “I’d Rather Be Me”
- “Whistler’s Mother-in-Law”
Bebop Revisited, Vol. 3
- All tracks by Sam Most.
- “Scroobydoo”
- “I Hear a Rhapsody”
- “The Night We Called It a Day”
- “A Cuss Called Coss”
- “Eullalia”
- “Notes to You”
- “There Will Never Be Another You”
Chicago Dixieland in the Forties
- All tracks by the Richard M. Jones Jazzmen.
- “29th & Dearborn”
- “New Orleans Hop Scop Blues”
- “Jazzin’ Babies Blues”
- “Canal Street Blues”
Red Nichols – Hot Pennies
- “Louisiana”
- “Mood Indigo”
- “Maple Leaf Rag”
- “Peg o’ My Heart”