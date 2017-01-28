The Desoto Hour 1/28/17

Saturday, January 28, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

What’s shakin’ at the studio?

Cole Porter – Delightful, Delicious, De-lovely

  1. “From This Moment On” – Doris Day
  2. “Ca C’est l’Amour” – Tony Bennett
  3. “Begin the Beguine” – Tony Martin
  4. “You’re the Top” – Ethel Merman
  5. “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” – Les and Larry Elgart

Benny Goodman – All-Time Greatest Hits

  1. “Let’s Dance”
  2. “Avalon”
  3. “Stompin’ at the Savoy”
  4. “Body and Soul”
  5. “One o’ Clock Jump”

Frankie Carle and His Orchestra, 1944-46

  1. “Semper Fidelis”
  2. “The Trolley Song”
  3. “Stars in Your Eyes”
  4. “A Little Consideration”
  5. “I’d Rather Be Me”
  6. “Whistler’s Mother-in-Law”

Bebop Revisited, Vol. 3

    All tracks by Sam Most.

  1. “Scroobydoo”
  2. “I Hear a Rhapsody”
  3. “The Night We Called It a Day”
  4. “A Cuss Called Coss”
  5. “Eullalia”
  6. “Notes to You”
  7. “There Will Never Be Another You”

Chicago Dixieland in the Forties

    All tracks by the Richard M. Jones Jazzmen.

  1. “29th & Dearborn”
  2. “New Orleans Hop Scop Blues”
  3. “Jazzin’ Babies Blues”
  4. “Canal Street Blues”

Red Nichols – Hot Pennies

  1. “Louisiana”
  2. “Mood Indigo”
  3. “Maple Leaf Rag”
  4. “Peg o’ My Heart”

 