The Desoto Hour 1/21/17
Check out the new sound!
Jimmie Noone’s Quartet – Chicago Dixieland in the Forties
- “A Porter’s Love Song”
- “Goodbye, Don’t Cry”
- “Blues for Roy”
- “Lady, Be Good”
- “Memories of You”
- “Honeysuckle Rose”
Everett Hoagland and His Orchestra, 1939-1940
- “Bless You”
- “It’s All Over Town (We’re Thru)”
- “Apple Blossoms and Chapel Bells”
- “My Son, My Son”
- “The Moon and the Willow Tree”
- “I’m Too Romantic”
The Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey
- “Contrasts”
- “Jay-Dee’s Boogie Woogie”
- “Mambo En Sax”
- “Maria Elena”
- “Speak Low”
- “It’s the Dreamer in Me”
Alvino Rey and His Orchestra, 1946
- “How High the Moon”
- “Bumble Boogie”
- “(From the) Land of the Sky Blue Water”
- “You’ve Got Me Crying Again”
- “April in Paris”
- “Yesterdays”
- “Dardanella”
- “Stocking Horse”
Harry James – The King James Version
- “Corner Pocket”
- “Lara’s Theme”
- “Cherokee”
- “More Splutie, Please”
The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. II
- “Walk Jennie Walk”
- “China Boy”
- “More Than You Know”
- “All My Life”
- “Oh Lady Be Good”
- “Nobody’s Sweetheart”
- “Too Good to Be True”
- “House Hop”