The Desoto Hour 1/21/17

Saturday, January 21, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for jimmie noone

Check out the new sound!

Jimmie Noone’s Quartet – Chicago Dixieland in the Forties

  1. “A Porter’s Love Song”
  2. “Goodbye, Don’t Cry”
  3. “Blues for Roy”
  4. “Lady, Be Good”
  5. “Memories of You”
  6. “Honeysuckle Rose”

Everett Hoagland and His Orchestra, 1939-1940

  1. “Bless You”
  2. “It’s All Over Town (We’re Thru)”
  3. “Apple Blossoms and Chapel Bells”
  4. “My Son, My Son”
  5. “The Moon and the Willow Tree”
  6. “I’m Too Romantic”

The Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey

  1. “Contrasts”
  2. “Jay-Dee’s Boogie Woogie”
  3. “Mambo En Sax”
  4. “Maria Elena”
  5. “Speak Low”
  6. “It’s the Dreamer in Me”

Alvino Rey and His Orchestra, 1946

  1. “How High the Moon”
  2. “Bumble Boogie”
  3. “(From the) Land of the Sky Blue Water”
  4. “You’ve Got Me Crying Again”
  5. “April in Paris”
  6. “Yesterdays”
  7. “Dardanella”
  8. “Stocking Horse”

Harry James – The King James Version

  1. “Corner Pocket”
  2. “Lara’s Theme”
  3. “Cherokee”
  4. “More Splutie, Please”

The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. II

  1. “Walk Jennie Walk”
  2. “China Boy”
  3. “More Than You Know”
  4. “All My Life”
  5. “Oh Lady Be Good”
  6. “Nobody’s Sweetheart”
  7. “Too Good to Be True”
  8. “House Hop”