The Desoto Hour 1/14/17

Saturday, January 14, 2017 | Posted in Uncategorized by Joshua Bowling

Image result for cole porter

Thank you for listening to the first show of 2017!

What’s new with us?

Cole Porter

  1. “Night and Day” – Billie Holliday
  2. “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)” – Noel Coward
  3. “It’s All Right With Me” – Vic Damone
  4. “What Is This Thing Called Love?” – Dave Brubeck
  5. “Were Thine That Special Face” – Alfred Drake

Joe Haymes and His Orchestra – 1932-1935

  1. “I Never Knew I Could Love Anybody”
  2. “Modern Melody”
  3. “Just Give Me the Girl”
  4. “Ain’t Gonna Grieve No More”
  5. “Lenox Avenue”
  6. “Can This Be the End of Love”
  7. “The Lady in Red”
  8. “Honeysuckle Rose”

The Complete Benny Goodman, Vol. VIII

  1. “Handful of Keys”
  2. “Sugarfoot Stomp”
  3. “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas”
  4. “The Blue Room”
  5. “Sugar”
  6. “Lullaby in Rhythm”
  7. “My Melancholy Baby”
  8. “Wrappin’ It Up”

Jazz Sampler Volume One

  1. “Take Five” – Dave Brubeck Quartet
  2. “Saeta” – Miles Davis
  3. “Beale Street Blues” – Louis Armstrong
  4. “Until I Met You” – Duke Ellington & Count Basie Orchestras
  5. “Sing Sing Sing (With a Swing)” – Benny Goodman

The Uncollected Anson Weeks and His Hotel Mark Hopkins Orchestra, 1932

  1. “Let’s Fly Away”
  2. “Medley (You Do Something to Me/I Can’t Give You Anything But Love/With a Song in My Heart)”
  3. “Who’s Your Little Who-zis”
  4. “Dancing on the Ceiling”
  5. “You’re My Everything”
  6. “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South”
  7. “Was That the Human Thing to Do”