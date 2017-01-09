slow riot 1/9/17 — we look to the stars, but all we see is the moon
artist — track
hannibal montana — adult sodas
agaskodo teliverk — garbage pale crocodile + kamakazi curry bun
LITE — else + balloon
save us from the archon — la notte I: across the glass + blessed forgetful, i am
pneu — autosafe unicorn + highway to health
north of america — what a melee
he was eaten by owls — once i thought i saw my thoughts drive the sorrow from her face..
+ most young kings get their <sic> head cut off
cheval de frise — lundi 2 mars + noblesse de l’echec
八十八ヶ所巡礼 [88Kasyo Junrei] — 八+八
piglet — bugstomp
sami elu — what does a chopstick piano sound like?
holy fuck — lovely allen
mono and world’s end girlfriend — part two
the evpatoria report — taijin kyofusho
the dillinger escape plan — when acting as a particle
kauan — sorni nai