Slow Riot 1/30/17: we live with our mistakes. not by them.
artist — track
k.c. accidental — ruined in 84
bloemfontein — third sun
fly pan am — L’espace au sol est redessiné par d’immenses panneaux bleus
a northern chorus — this open heart
big brave — look at how the world has made a change
verse metrics — my name is dr hildegarde lanstrom and i am quite, quite, mad
holy fuck — the pulse
cloudkicker — fade
a sudden burst of colour — blind obedience
yndi halda — illuminate my heart, my darling
a silver mt. zion — ring them bells (freesom has come and gone)