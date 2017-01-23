Slow Riot 1/23/17: The best part is the
my dead girlfriend — Kanojo Ga Tsumetaku Warattar
blueneck — low
circle — gregorinum vaernd valerii
don caballero — bears see things pretty much the way they are
scenic — improvia + angelica
leech — inspiral
BOAT — AKIRAMUJNA
battles — race in
hangedup — junk the clatter
caspian — darkfield
oh hiroshima — aria
marriages — part the dark again
this will destroy you — the world is our blank
this makes us human – letters from alaska
monobody — lifeguard of a helpless body
jaminai — for everything that you lost