slow riot 1/16/17 — is there a reason for me? am i lost amongst the crowd?
artist — track
enemies — itsallwaves
hangedup — automatic spark control
65daysofstatic — radio protector
thee silver mt. zion — austerity blues
bvdub — yours are stories of sadness
long distance calling — echo
swans — blood promise (live)
talons — hollow death
boyfrndz — hiatus
electric electric — the left side
the redneck manifesto — another day of hunting
covet — nautilus
tal national — say wata gaya
foxhole — through bone and marrow
pneu — knife fight
tarwater — entry
this town needs guns — whatever, whenever
lite — d