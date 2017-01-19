Shillelagh Law – One More Day Above the Roses

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law, Shows by Alexander Leavitt
  • One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
  • Irish Pub Song – The High Kings
  • Wha Saw the 42nd – The Real McKenzies
  • Sound the Pibroch – Murder the Stout
  • 6AM Again – John Byrne Band
  • Heidi’s Eyes – Colin Farrell
  • Whistlin’ Gypsy Rover – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Kila – Hebden Bridge
  • The Apprentice Boy – John Doyle
  • An T-Ull – Dervish
  • The Queen of Argyll – Silly Wizard
  • Hugh Graeme – Corries
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Pogues
  • Polka Never Dies – The Dreadnoughts
  • Irish Pub Song – The Rumjacks

 