Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 27th (“Fake News”) Episode 331
Clip from Citizen Kane
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“E-Pro” by Beck
Interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set under PN4815 .M45:
“I Lie” by Naked Raygun
“Treat Me Like Your Mother” by the Dead Weather
Continued interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set under LC6571 .C35:
“Truey Bluey” by the Garrys
“Skull and Crossbones” by Sparkle Moore
“Bummer Time” by Be Your Own Pet
Continued interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set under HM1221 .N47:
“I Think I’ve Had It” by the Gories
“Clampdown” by the Clash
Credits: “Peaches” by POTSUSA
“I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
