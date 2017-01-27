Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 27th (“Fake News”) Episode 331

Clip from Citizen Kane
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“E-Pro” by Beck

Interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)

File this set under PN4815 .M45:
“I Lie” by Naked Raygun
“Treat Me Like Your Mother” by the Dead Weather

Continued interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)

File this set under LC6571 .C35:
“Truey Bluey” by the Garrys
“Skull and Crossbones” by Sparkle Moore
“Bummer Time” by Be Your Own Pet

Continued interview with Karen Viars (Georgia Tech Library)

File this set under HM1221 .N47:
“I Think I’ve Had It” by the Gories
“Clampdown” by the Clash

Credits: “Peaches” by POTSUSA

“I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

