Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 20th (“What’s the Future?”) Episode 329
Clip from Lost in the Stacks with Tom Waits’s “Filipino Box-Spring Hog”
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Pick It Up, Lay it in the Cut” by Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
File this set under PZ3. C551205:
“Oh! You Pretty Things!” by David Bowie
“I Ain’t Got No Home in This World Anymore” by Woody Guthrie
File this set under HT123 .B355:
“The Poisoned Mine” by Tara Jane O’Neil
“Farmer John” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse
File this set under E168 .E83:
“Acid Tongue” by Jenny Lewis
“Diamonds in the Mine” by Leonard Cohen
Credits: “YCIM” by Shellac
“Let’s Go Crazy!” by Prince & the Revolution
