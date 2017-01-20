Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 20th (“What’s the Future?”) Episode 329

Friday, January 20, 2017 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists, Shows by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_329.mp3

Clip from Lost in the Stacks with Tom Waits’s “Filipino Box-Spring Hog”
Intro: “Friction” by Television

“Pick It Up, Lay it in the Cut” by Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

File this set under PZ3. C551205:
“Oh! You Pretty Things!” by David Bowie
“I Ain’t Got No Home in This World Anymore” by Woody Guthrie

File this set under HT123 .B355:
“The Poisoned Mine” by Tara Jane O’Neil
“Farmer John” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse

File this set under E168 .E83:
“Acid Tongue” by Jenny Lewis
“Diamonds in the Mine” by Leonard Cohen

Credits: “YCIM” by Shellac

“Let’s Go Crazy!” by Prince & the Revolution

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Fake News” on Friday, January 27th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/