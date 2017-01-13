Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 13th (“Dystopian Fiction”) Episode 330
Clip from trailer for HARD RAIN
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“See You All in Hell or New Orleans” by Dax Riggs
Interview with Isabel Altamirano (Georgia Tech Library)
File this set under GB1399 .S63:
“New Orleans” by Gary US Bonds
“Back to New Orleans” by Lightnin’ Hopkins
Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano
File this set under F209 .W55:
“Island of Pogo Pogo” by the Groovie Ghoulies
“Swampland” by the Birthday Party
Continued interview with Isabel Altamirano
File this set under PS3553.R5393 N68:
“Genetic Engineering” by Orchestral Manuevers in the Dark
“Go to the Mardi Gras” by Professor Longhair
Credits: “Heron King Blues” by Califone
A Place Unknown” by Quintron
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “What’s the Future?” on Friday, January 20th!
