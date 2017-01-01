Mode 7 – 1/1/2017

Sunday, January 1, 2017

The The Show

the-last-of-us
The final prerecorded show this Winter, with the oddest of themes. Since I like doing shows with themes based on game titles, and I don’t know how to handle The at the beginning some game’s titles, here’s a show where all the games start with The.
The Playlist!

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Spirit Temple
The Stanley Parable – Exploring Stanley
The Binding of Isaac Rebirth – Sodden Hollow
The Reject Demon: Toko Chapter 0 – Prelude – Falling From Grace Right on Your Face
The Wonderful 101 – Vorkken’s Theme

The Guided Fate Paradox – Fate of a Country
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – One they Fear
The Red Solstice – Action Theme
The King of Fighters XIII – Story Mode Character Select

The Legend of Valkyrie – Main Theme
The Sacred Tears TRUE – The Dark Side of Genoseed
The Fruit of Grisaia – toHappy
The Last Story – Being Congenial
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Heimdallr, Crimson Imperial Capital
The Legend of Dragoon – Ruined Celes
The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena – The Arrival

The Swapper – Greenhouse
The World Ends With You – Detonation
The Sims 4 – Tokiboo