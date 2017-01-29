Mode 7 – 01/29/2017
|
The Roommate Show
Severed – Home Revisited [Exploration]
Final Fantasy XV – Stand By Me
Batman Arkham City – Main Theme
Gravity Rush – Discovery of Gravitation
MURDER TYP0 – Fracture
Borderlands 2 – Ice
Final Fantasy 11 – Vana’Diel March
WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.01 – Opening
Katawa Shoujo – Wiosna
Kindred Spirits on the Roof – My Territory
Analog: A Hate Story – Reactor
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – Lanayru Desert (Past)
Portal 2 – Wheatley Science
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – The Dark One
Pokemon Gangsta Rap – Dave Oster
Legend of Zelda – Song of Time (Orchestral) – OminousVoice
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Mountain Dwelling Goron Tribe
Undertale – Core
Yu-Gi-Oh: The Eternal Duelist Soul – vs. Yami Yugi
Naruhodo Ryuunosuke: Dai Gyakuten Saiban – Objection
Mega Man Network Transmission – Vs. Zero
Under Night In-Birth – Purity & Strictly