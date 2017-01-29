Mode 7 – 01/29/2017

The Roommate Show


Brian is lazy and forces his roommates to make his show for him today. (He actually is just showing the abstract concept of themes to the new hosts… who weren’t there.)
The Playlist!

Severed – Home Revisited [Exploration]
Final Fantasy XV – Stand By Me
Batman Arkham City – Main Theme
Gravity Rush – Discovery of Gravitation
MURDER TYP0 – Fracture

Borderlands 2 – Ice
Final Fantasy 11 – Vana’Diel March
WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.01 – Opening
Katawa Shoujo – Wiosna
Kindred Spirits on the Roof – My Territory
Analog: A Hate Story – Reactor

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – Lanayru Desert (Past)
Portal 2 – Wheatley Science
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – The Dark One
Pokemon Gangsta Rap – Dave Oster
Legend of Zelda – Song of Time (Orchestral) – OminousVoice
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Mountain Dwelling Goron Tribe

Undertale – Core
Yu-Gi-Oh: The Eternal Duelist Soul – vs. Yami Yugi
Naruhodo Ryuunosuke: Dai Gyakuten Saiban – Objection
Mega Man Network Transmission – Vs. Zero
Under Night In-Birth – Purity & Strictly