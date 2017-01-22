Mode 7 – 01/22/2017

Sunday, January 22, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Newbie Show


Now almost full half sets from our new hosts Markian and Jeremy. Brian remains the main guy pushing buttons, but he didn’t touch any music selection this time.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle – Main Theme
Pokemon Uranium – Snowbank Town
Arc Rise Fantasia – Lascarde Skywalk
Okami – The Sun Rises
Super Paper Mario – Mix Memory 1, 2, 3, 4 & Bounding through Time

Symphonic Legends- Super Mario Galaxy Suite
Pit People – Goblinbling
Pokemon Sun & Moon – Team Skull Encounter
Dragonfable – Full Moon War Battle

Kirby’s Adventure – Vegetable Valley
Mega Man 2 – Intro Theme
Crystalis – Wild Fields
Castlevania – Stage 1
Waluigi’s Tacostand – Main Theme – Siivagunner
Wario Land – Courses 1, 2, 31, & 37
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Mt. Tamaranch Tal Tal Heights