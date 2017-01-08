Mode 7 – 01/08/2016
The OLD PERSONS Show
Hyrule Warriors – Skyloft
Bastion – Spike in the Rail
Crash Twinsanity – High Seas Hijinks
Kirby: Triple Deluxe – Masked Dedede
Final Fantasy X – Besaid Island
Kirby Robobot – Power Plant Inspection
Mother 3 – Theme of DCMC
Mother 3 – Porkies Pokies
Pokemon Sun and Moon – Ultra Beasts
Pokemon Sun and Moon – Kahuna’s Theme
Atraxia – Deja Vu
Chromosquad – A Threat To Us All
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – Technoir
Spyro the Dragon – Wizard Peak
NeiR – The Gods Bound by Rules
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Sonic Mania – Theme Song