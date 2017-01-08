Mode 7 – 01/08/2016

Sunday, January 8, 2017 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Collin Caldwell

The OLD PERSONS Show


Brett and Collin are back in the studio today because the normal boys couldn’t be here to do the show.
www.facebook.com/wrekmode7

The Playlist!

Hyrule Warriors – Skyloft
Bastion – Spike in the Rail
Crash Twinsanity – High Seas Hijinks
Kirby: Triple Deluxe – Masked Dedede

Final Fantasy X – Besaid Island
Kirby Robobot – Power Plant Inspection
Mother 3 – Theme of DCMC
Mother 3 – Porkies Pokies
Pokemon Sun and Moon – Ultra Beasts
Pokemon Sun and Moon – Kahuna’s Theme
Atraxia – Deja Vu

Chromosquad – A Threat To Us All
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – Technoir
Spyro the Dragon – Wizard Peak
NeiR – The Gods Bound by Rules

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Sonic Mania – Theme Song