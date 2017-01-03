Goldsoundz – January 3rd, 2017
Dirty Gold – “California Sunrise”
Andy Shauf – “Drink My Rivers”
Papercuts – “Future Primitive”
Cuddle Magic – “Trojan Horse”
Fox Academy – “Lavender Blood”
Conor Oberst – “Afterthought”
The Nobility – “Wonderful Night”
The Zolas – “Ancient Mars”
Sad13 – “<2”
The Symposium – “Tony Stark”
The So So Glos – “Lost Weekend”
Sunflower Beam – “Wall Watcher”
Mo Troper – “Judy Garland”
Dent May – “Face Down In The Gutter Of Your Love”
The Molochs – “You And Me”
The Polyphonic Spree – “Section 13 (Diamonds / Mild Devotion to Majesty)”