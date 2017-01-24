Goldsoundz – January 24th, 2017
Foxygen – “On Lankershim”
Cherry Glazerr – “Told You I’d Be with the Guys”
Honus Honus – “Oh No!”
Salt Cathedral – “Tease”
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Julie’s Place”
Auditorium – “My Grandfather Could Make the World Dance”
Suburban Living – “Come True”
Boss Hog – “Formula X”
Ramshackle Glory – “Face the Void”
Jake Houlsby – “Circus Child”
ROE – “Fake Ur Death”
Cookies – “Katharine”
Maggie Rogers – “On + Off”
Delicate Steve – “Winners”
Arcade Fire ft. Mavis Staples – “I Give You Power”