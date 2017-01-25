Girl Rock: Covers Edition – January 24th, 2017
The Bird and the Bee (covering Herman’s Hermits) – I’m Into Something Good
Tegan and Sara (covering Steel Train) – Turnpike GhostThe Pains of Being Pure at Heart (covering James) – Laid
Julia Jacklin (covering The Strokes) – Someday
Roma di Luna (covering Neutral Milk Hotel) – In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
Girlpool (covering radiator hospital) – Cut Your Bangs
Chromatics (Covering Bruce Springsteen) – I’m on Fire
Ellie Goulding (covering Elton John) – Your Song
Laura Marling (covering Jackson C Frank) – Blues Run the Game
She & Him (covering The Smiths) – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
Cayetana (covering New Order) – Age of Consent
Misterwives (covering Chance the Rapper) – Same Drugs
Brika (covering the Arctic Monkeys) – Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High
Phoebe Ryan (covering R. Kelly and Miguel) – Ignition/Do You Like Drugs
Daniela Andrade (covering Death Cab) – I Will Follow You Into the Dark
Joy Kills Sorrow (covering The Postal Service) – Such Great Heights
MØ (covering Bleachers) – You’re Still a Mystery