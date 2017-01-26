Full Album Appreciation 1/26/17
This Morning’s Album:
Jill Scott – Who is Jill Scott, Words and Sounds Vol. 1
Jill Scott is the most beautifully sensual vocal artist I personally have ever heard. I’ve been in love with this album for about three years now so I really just couldn’t resist sharing it with you. It’s R&B which most of us at WREK aren’t very used to but I think a little change is good every once and a while.
This album tells a few stories but my favorite bit is a series of songs in which she gets caught up in a negative relationship, and details the initial dating, how she got caught, and how she got out of it along with her return to independent thought.
Really if you want to learn more about Jill Scott you should listen to her music and she’ll tell you all you need to know but I’ll write a bit here just in case. ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ was her debut album and I’m not the only one who thought it was just incredible. After its release in 2000, it achieved double-platinum status and earned her NAACP Image Awards, trophies from both Billboard and Soul Train, as well as Black Girls Rock, and got her nominated for four grammies. She also acts a bit and is still coming out with sweet sweet sounds. Her latest album, Woman, was released July 2015 and I’ll be damned if she won’t be hitting us with another in the future.
Hope y’all enjoyed!