Full Album Appreciation 1/12/17
This Morning’s Album:
SZA – Z
This is SZA’s most recent release from 2014. Rumor has it she’s releasing something new soon, fingers crossed. This album was massive when it came out a few years back and I remember listening to it for like 3 weeks straight. Good times. Here it is again on this show though, just in case anyone forgot how good it is.
As promised, here’s the tracklist. Look at all these crazy names she got in. Especially as this was only her third release and her very first on a label.
01. UR (Prod. by Mac Miller)
02. Childs Play (feat. Chance The Rapper) (Prod. by XXYYXX & Dae One)
03. Julia (Prod. by Felix Snow)
04. Warm Winds (feat. Isaiah Rashad) (Prod. by Mac Miller & Antydote)
05. HiiiJack (Prod. by Toro Y Moi)
06. Green Mile (Prod. by Emile)
07. Babylon (feat. Kendrick Lamar (Prod. by DJ Dahi)
08. Sweet November (Prod. by Marvin Gaye)
09. Shattered Ring (Prod. by Emile)
10. Omega (Prod. by Emile)
I also played the first few tracks from her sophomore EP, S, which was self released.
Catch y’all next week!