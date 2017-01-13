Friday Night Fish Fry 1/16/17
- Gary Clark Jr. – Bright Lights
- —–
- J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Mojo Hand
- Charlie Musselwhite – .38 Special
- —–
- Roosevelt Sykes – I’m A Nut
- Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
- Piano Red – Low Down Dog Blues
- —–
- John Lee Hooker – Mean Mean Woman
- Super Super Blues Band – Sweet Little Angel
- Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Give Me My Coat And Shoes
- —–
- Luther Johnson – Rock Me Slow And Easy
- R.L Burnside – Miss Maybelle
- —–
- Sean Costello – Motor Head Baby
- Delta Moon – Preachin’ Blues
- The Breeze Kings – Up The Country
- —–
- Mudcat – Get Your House In Order
- Brandon Reeves – Blue Eyes
- The Wood Brothers – Time To Stand Still
- —–
- Albert Collins – Bending Like A Willow Tree
- Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
- Jimi Hendrix – Catfish Blues
- —–
- Magic Slim – Highway Is My Home
- Fred McDowell – Unknown Blues