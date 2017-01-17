Freaker’s Ball | #59 | 2016 January 17

black_monk_time

The last of the winter full-LPs. Black Monk Time. Could this be the first punk album? Plus, choice selections from Pere Ubu’s 70’s output. Proto-punk and post-punk, all in one hour. It’s the Freaker’s Ball.

Track Listing

Song Artist Album Year
All tracks The Monks Black Monk Time 1966
“Life Stinks”

“Laughing”

 Pere Ubu The Modern Dance
 1978
“On the Surface”

“Dub Housing”

“Caligari’s Mirror”

“I Will Wait”

 Pere Ubu Dub Housing 1978
“One Less Worry” Pere Ubu New Picnic Time
 1979

 