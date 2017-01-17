Freaker’s Ball | #59 | 2016 January 17
The last of the winter full-LPs. Black Monk Time. Could this be the first punk album? Plus, choice selections from Pere Ubu’s 70’s output. Proto-punk and post-punk, all in one hour. It’s the Freaker’s Ball.
Listen to this playlist on Spotify here.
Track Listing
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|All tracks
|The Monks
|Black Monk Time
|1966
|“Life Stinks”
“Laughing”
|Pere Ubu
|The Modern Dance
|1978
|“On the Surface”
“Dub Housing”
“Caligari’s Mirror”
“I Will Wait”
|Pere Ubu
|Dub Housing
|1978
|“One Less Worry”
|Pere Ubu
|New Picnic Time
|1979