Circadian Rhythms 1/22/2017
Been reflecting a lot on my relationships with family, friends old and new and just how complicating and delicate these things tend to be. Today’s songs hopefully reflect some of these emotions and perhaps could help you navigate through whatever you’re going through. Best of luck in your week!
- This One is The Ladies and Gents – Tall Black Guy
- Fingerwork – Braeden Bailey
- Cherry Funk – Pomo feat Kaytranada
- Terrified – Childish Gambino (Zikomo remix)
- Sunny Duet – Noname feat TheMind
- Light – Kinder (ROM remix)
- You Believed – Derrick Hodge
- Life Round Here – James Blake feat Chance The Rapper
- Fall In Love – Miguel Atwood Ferguson feat Carlos Nino
- She’s mine – J-Cole
- Burland – Incognito
- My One and only Love – Yo Yo Ma feat Joshua Redmund
- Self Portrait in Three Colors – Charles Mingus
- A Kiss Goodbye – Emile Haynie feat Sampha, Devonte Haynes, Charlotte Gainbourg
- Lonely World – Moses Sumney
- Love Somebody – Ta-Ku and Wafia