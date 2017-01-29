Circadian Rhythms 01/29/17

Sunday, January 29, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

A mix of emotions in today’s show. Peep the tracklist

  • Atone-West1ne
  • Stronger Than Me remix – Sigmund
  • Can I Kick It – Tribe Called Quest
  • I do Everything – Masego
  • Mystic Relaxation- Charlie Hunter & Pound for Pound
  • Starmaker – Roy Hargrove
  • Can We Get Away – JR Harris ft R.O.M and Deffie
  • Light Beams – Ellusive
  • Florasia – Taylor Mcferrin
  • Shaheed – Soulive
  • Never Catch Me – Kendrick Scott Oracle
  • relaxyaself – Orijanus
  • Unfaith – Ekali
  • To Earth and Back – Sam Gellaitry.

 