Circadian Rhythms 01/15/17
We got another round of great music for you guys. Today we’re exploring music with Latin and African influences with a few cuts from Jazz legend John Coltrane. Hope you enjoy!
Tracklist:
- Boukman – Planet Giza
- One more time – Miyagi
- Champion Wrist – Matt Deguia
- Gldn – Kaeln Ellis
- French Girls – Mall Grab
- Desafinado – Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto
- Afro Blue – John Coltrane
- Granada Smoothie – Stan Kenton
- The Night Trance – Maisha
- BDKMV remix – The Clubcasa Chamber Orchestra feat IAMNOBODI
- Let The Rhythm Hit Them – Eric B & Rakim
- Por Do Sol Parte – Sango
- Mais Tarde – Bruk Collabs
- Selfish – Slum Village (Abjo remix)
- Heart Desire – BankyOnDBeatz feat DJ Yin