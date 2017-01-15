Circadian Rhythms 01/15/17

Sunday, January 15, 2017 by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We got another round of great music for you guys. Today we’re exploring music with Latin and African influences with a few cuts from Jazz legend John Coltrane. Hope you enjoy!

Tracklist:

  1. Boukman – Planet Giza
  2. One more time – Miyagi
  3. Champion Wrist – Matt Deguia
  4. Gldn – Kaeln Ellis
  5. French Girls – Mall Grab
  6. Desafinado – Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto
  7. Afro Blue – John Coltrane
  8. Granada Smoothie – Stan Kenton
  9. The Night Trance – Maisha
  10. BDKMV remix – The Clubcasa Chamber Orchestra feat IAMNOBODI
  11. Let The Rhythm Hit Them – Eric B & Rakim
  12. Por Do Sol Parte – Sango
  13. Mais Tarde – Bruk Collabs
  14. Selfish – Slum Village (Abjo remix)
  15. Heart Desire – BankyOnDBeatz feat DJ Yin