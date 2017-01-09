Circadian Rhythms 01/08/17
We took a three week hiatus but we’re back with lots of great music for you guys. We wanted to give this week’s show a feel so the music is curated more towards tracks for self reflection. Hope you enjoy!
- Evening Glow – SBTRKT ft Sampha
- Long Time No See (Ekali remix) – Taku
- Collaborate with God – Jamire Williams feat Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Chassol
- Mortal Man – Terrace Martin
- Delilah – Max Roach
- Sunrise in Beijing – Christian Scott Feat Elena Pinderhughes
- Joyous Gratitude – Carlos Nino
- Strings of Light – Youseff Kamal
- Shift – Mammal Hands
- Layback – Birocratic
- Too much – Sampha