Circadian Rhythms 01/08/17

Monday, January 9, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We took a three week hiatus but we’re back with lots of great music for you guys. We wanted to give this week’s show a feel so the music is curated more towards tracks for self reflection. Hope you enjoy!

  1. Evening Glow –  SBTRKT ft Sampha
  2. Long Time No See (Ekali remix) – Taku
  3. Collaborate with God – Jamire Williams feat Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Chassol
  4. Mortal Man – Terrace Martin
  5. Delilah – Max Roach
  6. Sunrise in Beijing – Christian Scott Feat Elena Pinderhughes
  7. Joyous Gratitude – Carlos Nino
  8. Strings of Light – Youseff Kamal
  9. Shift – Mammal Hands
  10. Layback – Birocratic
  11. Too much – Sampha