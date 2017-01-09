54-46 playlist 1/9/17
This was our first show of the new semester with a new timeslot (Mondays 8-9) and a new host! No worries y’all, DJ Danq will still be dropping in from time to time. Hope everyone enjoyed it!
With the current formatting of the site, you can listen to this show by going to Shillelagh Law’s page and hitting play on their last show.
The Scientist – Seconds Away
Ini Kamoze – Pull Up The Cork
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Time I Know
Fishbone – skankin’ to the beat
Vibronics – Searching for Jah
Dennis Brown – Love has Found It’s Way
Prince Far I & The Arabs – The Right Way
Akila Barrett – Human Race
The English Beat – Rough Rider
Protoje – Who knows ft. Chronix, SHY FX remix
Yabby You – Give Praise
Barrington Levy – Love Sister Carol
Max Romeo – Chase the Devil
Black Uhuru – Natural Reggae Beat