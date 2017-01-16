54-46 playlist 1/16
Now on Mondays from 8-9!
Chaka Demus & the Pliers – Murder She Wrote
Keith Hudson – Michael Talbot Affair
Linval Thompson – Big Oppressor Man
The Toasters – Weekend in L.A.
Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution
Lester Sterling – Doing Horns
Toots & the Maytals – Living in the Ghetto
John Holt – Stoned Out of my Mind
Queen Ifrica – Keep it to Yourself
Augustus Pablo – Keep on Dubbing
Midnite – Love the Life you Live
Hepcat – I Can’t Wait
Deekline & Ed Solo – You don’t Love me (No No No) Serial Killaz remix
Lucky Dube – House of Exile
