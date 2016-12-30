Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from December 30th, 2016 (Our Predictions for the New Year) Episode 285
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_285.mp3
Clip from Plan 9 from Outer Space
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“See the Future” by Pill Hill
File this set PS3619 .C482 E94 2005:
“Listen to My Heart” by The Ramones
“Long Time Coming” by PJ Harvey
File this set under HN18.3 .A13 2013:
“New Year” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
“New Party” by Patti Smith
File this set under PS3503 .R167 N6 2007:
“New Year” by The Breeders
“Waterfalls” by The Toadies
Credits: “Found a Job” by Talking Heads
“A Better Future” by David Bowie
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “What’s The Future?” on Friday, January 6th!
