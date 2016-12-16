Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for Friday, December 16th (A LITSmas Carol) Episode 238
Hear the episode online at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/ENCORE_LITS_Episode_238.mp3
What happens when George “Scrooge” P. Burdell says “bah humbug” to libraries? Why, he gets a talking to from the ghost of Dorothy Crosland, of course!
In honor of libraries across the world, and in the Dickensian holiday spirit, Lost in the Stacks (also known by the acronym LITS) presents for you a radio drama: a “LITSmas Carol.”
In keeping with the finest of radio plays, there’s action, adventure, romance, flashbacks, cheesiness, sonic peril, funny voices, words from our sponsors, and yes, musical interludes, orchestrated by yours truly, the librarians.
So find a cozy study carrel or grab your colleagues and a keg of hot cocoa and huddle around the reference desk radio to enjoy this tale of glad tidings and good library cheer.
This episode was first broadcast on December 26th, 2014.
Happy Libraries to All!
The crew of Lost in the Stacks
WREK 91.1 FM Atlanta