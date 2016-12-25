Mode 7 – 12/25/2016
The Christmas Show
100% Orange Juice – Aru’s Theme
New Super Mario Bros. U – Snow Overworld
Mega Man 7 – Freeze Man Stage
Sonic Battle – Emerald Town (Snow Halation remix) – Siivagunner
HuniePop – Ice Rink
Tales of the Abyss – The Silvery Snowlands
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 – Lowee’s Theme ver Rebirth1
Dungeon Fighter Online – Black Snowmountain Stage
Hatoful Boyfriend – Shuu’s Theme (Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Epic Battle Fantasy 4 – A First Snow with Friends
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum – Route 216 (midday)
Fairy Bloom Freesia – The Snow Fairy Dances
Devil on G-String – Snowfall I
League of Legends – Snowdown Showdown 2014
Sakura Santa – Track 04
Touhou 6 ~ Embodiment of Scarlet Devil – Beloved Tomboyish Girl
This War of Mine – These Cold Days
Nihilumbra – Frozen Cliffs
Undertale – Snowy
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – Snowpeak Ruins
Earthbound – Winters
Harvest Moon Magical Melody – Winter