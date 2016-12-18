Mode 7 – 12/18/2016
|
The Time Travel Show
Chrono Trigger – Primitive Mountain
Fire Emblem: Awakening – “Oh, it’s not so bad, Lissa. Just a healthy little stroll!”
Mario and Luigi: Partners in Time – Yoob’s Belly
Time & Eternity – Empire Field
BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma – Bullet Dance II
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Inside Gannon’s Castle
Bioshock Infinite – Lutece
Touhou 10.5 ~ Scarlet Weather Rhapsody – Flowering Night
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven – DIO
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time – The Royal Baths
Time Hollow – Change the Past 2
Xenoblade Chronicles – The God-Slaying Sword
Dark Cloud 2 – Beyond the Aurora
YU-NO – Reunion
Radiant Historia – To the Future That Waits Ahead
Shadow the Hedgehog – Digital Circuit
Ghost Trick Phantom Detective – A Captive of Fate
Oxenfree – Epiphany Fields