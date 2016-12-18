Mode 7 – 12/18/2016

Sunday, December 18, 2016 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Time Travel Show

oxenfree
The first of our prerecorded shows you’ll be hearing this Winter, but not the first recorded, and because of how weird that is, here’s a time travel game based show.
The Playlist!

Chrono Trigger – Primitive Mountain
Fire Emblem: Awakening – “Oh, it’s not so bad, Lissa. Just a healthy little stroll!”
Mario and Luigi: Partners in Time – Yoob’s Belly
Time & Eternity – Empire Field
BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma – Bullet Dance II

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Inside Gannon’s Castle
Bioshock Infinite – Lutece
Touhou 10.5 ~ Scarlet Weather Rhapsody – Flowering Night
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven – DIO
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time – The Royal Baths

Time Hollow – Change the Past 2
Xenoblade Chronicles – The God-Slaying Sword
Dark Cloud 2 – Beyond the Aurora
YU-NO – Reunion

Radiant Historia – To the Future That Waits Ahead
Shadow the Hedgehog – Digital Circuit
Ghost Trick Phantom Detective – A Captive of Fate
Oxenfree – Epiphany Fields