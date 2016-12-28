Full Album Appreciation 12/28
This Morning’s Album:
Twilight Circus Dub Sound System – Volcanic Dub
Followed by his album Dub Voyage
Yeah y’all this week I was just straight chilling to be honest. I think this guy makes way neat noises so that’s that pretty much.
Also kind of interesting, the artist is this guy Ryan Moore who’s a Canadian bassist and drummer and played for The Legendary Pink Dots. He also has his own label and makes all kind of other music and does a bunch of stuff in loads of different scenes including UK underground.