Full Album Appreciation 12/28

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Posted in Full Album Appreciation by Samantha Bartlett

This Morning’s Album:

Twilight Circus Dub Sound System – Volcanic Dub

Image result for Twilight Circus Dub Sound System - Volcanic Dub

Followed by his album Dub Voyage

Yeah y’all this week I was just straight chilling to be honest. I think this guy makes way neat noises so that’s that pretty much.

Also kind of interesting, the artist is this guy Ryan Moore who’s a Canadian bassist and drummer and played for The Legendary Pink Dots. He also has his own label and makes all kind of other music and does a bunch of stuff in loads of different scenes including UK underground.