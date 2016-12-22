Full Album Appreciation 12/22
This Morning’s Album:
Thievery Corporartion – Saudade
Saudade is a portuguese word describing a melancholy. longing, nostalgia sort of feeling. This album is a series of super chill songs sung in lovely lady voices. There are like four different languages and five different singers. There are also 13 other listed instrumental contributors plus a string ensemble.
Thievery Corporation started with two guys in DC bonding over their love of bossa nova and the like. They created a label a year or so later and continued expanding the band while coming out with releases. Once they get you to contribute to an album you’ve joined the corporation so their band has over 40 people in it now who are re-used on various albums. They also switch up the genre quite a bit which is exciting.
Catch y’all next week!